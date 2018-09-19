Herald celebrates 115 years of serving Sewickley Valley

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 | 10:33 AM

The Herald began covering the Sewickley Valley on Sept. 19, 1903. This is the inaugural front page of the newspaper.

For residents of the Sewickley Valley who value being informed citizens, today is a special day. Sept. 19, 2018, marks the 115th anniversary of the first issue of what was then called the Weekly Herald.

The publication evolved into today’s Sewickley Herald, which in turn is evolving into this website, sewickleyherald.com — the flagship of Trib Total Media’s Neighborhood News Network — the 21st century’s version of the community newspaper that’s served the people of the Sewickley Valley since 1903.

Then, the big issue was whether Sewickley would enter the streetcar era — described on the front page of the first print edition as “an issue of the greatest importance to the people of Sewickley.”

While times have changed in the area, residents now face similar issues as borough leaders work to improve the parking situation downtown.

What’s remained the same is the Sewickley Herald’s commitment to keeping the people in the Sewickley Valley informed.

Today’s Sewickley Herald includes the weekly print edition along with daily stories posted to our website, which has been improved and updated in recent months and continues to evolve with the changing times to keep readers informed and entertained.

Today, we thank the people of the Sewickley Valley and our advertisers for supporting the Sewickley Herald for 115 years.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.