Sewickley extends leaf collection until Dec. 14 as our Christmas countdown continues

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Tom Davidson|Tribune-Review The gazebo at Wolcott Park is light for the Christmas season on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

We’re back. Those who’ve been paying attention may have noticed that we missed Tuesday in our Christmas Countdown, but we’re back with good news for those who live in Sewickley. Leaf collection has been extended until Dec. 14, as those who have signed up for the borough’s Savvy Citizen program already know.

Officials remind residents of the following:

• Brush, grass and shrubbery clippings are not to be mixed with leaves. Grass and shrubbery clippings are required to be bagged for weekly garbage collection. Branches must be cut to 4 foot lengths and bundled. Waste Management, the borough waste collection hauler, will not pick up branches unless this is done. The borough will only pick up branches after a storm.

• Leaves are to be raked to the curb line, and not in the street. Placing leaves in the street can cause sewer backup and entice children to play in the leaves on the street, which creates a dangerous situation.

• Leaves should not be put into bags.

• Leaves that are not put out for collection during the borough’s spring and fall Collection posted dates will have to be bagged at all other times of the year.

This is a good time for those who still have leaves in their yards to get them cleaned up before a significant snowfall and it can be done as homeowners decorate for Christmas.

When you go to sleep tonight, remember, there are only 20 sleeps until Christmas.