Sewickley council to vote on revised parking ordinance next month

Friday, November 23, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Over the past few months, Sewickley Parking Authority Chairman Richard Webb has made multiple requests to increase the number of paid parking spaces in Zone 2, the area surrounding Sewickley’s business district.

Since September, the authority has made monthly permit spaces available at the Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital garage, in an effort to free up space in town. Council has also moved to increase the number of spaces in the borough’s Green and Division street parking lots.

Earlier this month, council agreed to advertise an ordinance that would create additional paid parking spaces. The ordinance, according to Sewickley Solicitor Richard Tucker, will come up for a final vote at council’s Dec. 11 meeting.

In an email, Webb confirmed that the ordinance would create 60 paid spaces on Thorn Street, from Walnut to Little Street; Little Street from Thorn to Beaver Street and Beaver Street from Straight to Peebles Street. Webb said he was informed of a misunderstanding concerning a similar draft ordinance from September, which never came up for a final vote.

The parking authority, he added, plans to “white-list” the license plates of residents who live on Thorn, Little and Beaver streets. Residents had previously complained about all-day parkers tying up these 60 spaces.

Sewickley officials may also consider additional parking changes in the future. During council’s Nov. 13 meeting, Webb brought up the need to add even more Zone 2 spaces. Currently, 43 commercial permit spots on Walnut Street are largely going unused.

“We want to incentivize all day parker(s) to move out of Zone 1 to Zone 2 and we need the Walnut Street spaces for Zone 2 parking,” Webb said.

The requested changes would move the authority toward its goal of issuing monthly permits for Zone 2 parking spaces and instituting price changes, Webb said during an interview. However, he said he doesn’t expect a decision on the Walnut Street spaces anytime soon.

Webb explained that a past council decision created the commercial permit zone to satisfy a developer’s off-street parking requirement. This took spaces out of the public parking pool.

Removing the commercial permit zone, however, presents a legal challenge.

“If council eliminates the commercial permit program on Walnut, it faces the issue of how the office building developer will then meet his code requirement for parking,” Webb said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.