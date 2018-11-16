Sewickley council moves to free up Broad Street parking spaces for holiday season

The Sewickley Executive Building, 429-435 Broad St., Sewickley

Holiday events and the Christmas shopping season have spurred Sewickley council to deny a request by a developer to extend a lease for eight Broad Street parking spaces that have been used since June as a construction staging area

Sewickley Acquisition Associates initially approached the Borough of Sewickley in June about leasing parking spaces on Broad Street, in front of the Sewickley Executive Building.

The company was referred to the Sewickley Parking Authority, which agreed to lease eight parking spaces from 429-435 Broad Street to the company, for use as a construction staging area, according to Mayor Brian Jeffe,

At one time, the Sewickley Executive Building site was intended to become the headquarters of the Mars-based company Eddy Homes. However, the company changed its plans and decided to renovate the building for future use as a retail or commercial space.

At the Nov. 13 council meeting, Sewickley solicitor Richard Tucker said he recently received a letter from Sewickley Acquisition Associates, the developer of the site, requesting an extension of its lease on the parking spaces. The lease expires Nov. 16.

Council approved a motion to deny the request, citing a number of concerns.

Jeffe noted that his position as mayor does not give him authority to make a decision on the matter. He did, however, cite concerns that multiple business owners brought to his attention in his remarks to council.

“Not only do we lose eight spaces in a prime area downtown but the site started to sprawl a little bit, and then the project didn’t progress in a time table as was originally anticipated,” Jeffe said.

He added that the developer has had four months to work on the project and indicated that the borough will need the parking spaces for the upcoming Light Up Night event and the holiday shopping season.

Council President Jeff Neff summarized the recommended course of action from council: allow the developer to use the sidewalk in front of the Executive Building as a staging area through the holiday season. He suggested that the borough would reevaluate Sewickley Acquisition’s use of the parking spaces again in January.

“We’re absolutely pro-business, and we’ve tried our hardest to accommodate, but at some point in time this isn’t fair to the other businesses in town, and I appreciate the support from council,” Jeffe said.

A representative from Eddy Homes could not be reached for comment about the construction site.

