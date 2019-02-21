Sewickley council hears proposal for additional parking at former VFW site

Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Members of the Donald T. Campbell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5756 put their building up for sale last year. According to Berkshire Hathaway’s Sewickley real estate office, the property, located at 529 Beaver St., is currently under contract.

At a Feb. 12 meeting, Sewickley council provided feedback on a preliminary proposal to create parking at the property. An individual had submitted the proposal as a courtesy to council, and it likely would not receive official approval until the spring. Borough officials have not provided the individual’s name.

“Their proposed idea was to remove the VFW building and put a parking lot in that area,” council President Jeff Neff said Feb. 12.

Council members asked several questions about zoning and usage of the lot but did not voice any objections to the proposal.

According to interim Borough Manager Dick Hadley, the VFW property technically has two lots, one that sits in a commercial zoning district and one that sits in a residential district. He said council would have to consider rezoning and potentially combining the lots into Sewickley’s C-1 commercial district.

“You absolutely would have to change the zoning districts for those two lots just to make the use permitted,” said Code Enforcement Officer Nancy Watts at the meeting.

Under the proposal, Watts said the lot would be privately operated. When asked by council about the possibility of leased or hourly public parking, she said the owner would likely entertain both of those ideas.

The VFW building, which sits next to Najat’s Cuisine, is currently vacant, Sewickley Mayor Brian Jeffe said. As of Feb. 15, it was still listed on Berkshire Hathaway’s website at a price of $625,000. A description on the website said the property includes 18 parking spaces.

The proposal to remove the building and create more parking would first have to go through Sewickley’s planning commission before receiving council’s approval. Any plan submitted to the commission could look completely different than the drawings council reviewed Feb. 12, said Councilman Todd Renner.

Watts said at the meeting that the proposal could come before council for final approval in May or June. Still, there are no guarantees it will advance that far.

“The idea tonight was to ask council how they felt about it or if they’re in favor of the idea before they move forward,” Neff said.

