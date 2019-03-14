Sewickley council fills manager role with two hires

Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 11:33 AM

Submitted Marla Marcinko, who currently serves as manager for the City of Altoona, was recently hired by Sewickley Borough.

The search for a borough manager in Sewickley has ended, five months after the retirement of former manager Kevin Flannery, who served in the role for 25 years.

At a special meeting this month, council approved the hiring of a borough manager and an assistant manager.

Marla Marcinko, current manager for the City of Altoona, is scheduled to begin work as Sewickley borough manager on April 8. Erin Sakalik, who works as manager of Mt. Pleasant Township in Washington County, starts her job as assistant manager on March 25, according to an email from Dick Hadley, Sewickley’s interim borough manager.

Hadley, a consultant for the Pittsburgh-based management support firm Public Partners, was hired in December to work as a part-time interim borough manager.

Sewickley Council President Jeff Neff said that hiring both a borough manager and an assistant manager will ensure Sewickley doesn’t get stuck without a full-time employee in a management role.

“The idea of hiring a manager and (assistant) manager was so that we have a succession plan in place, so we are not in the same situation as now,” he said.

Marcinko, 57, has family in Sewickley and previously lived in the borough. She spent four years working for Altoona.

Prior to that, Marcinko served as manager for Zelienople, Wilkinsburg, Penn Hills and West Deer. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northern Arizona University and a master’s in public administration from San Diego State University.

“I am truly delighted to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Sewickley Borough and am honored by the trust Borough Council has placed in my capabilities. I look forward to fostering a strategic vision for the community and working with the community, elected officials and staff to impact positive outcomes,” Marcinko said in an email.

Sakalik has served as manager for Robinson Township and West Pike Run Township. She attended the ICM School of Business and Bradford Business School in Pittsburgh, and has a certificate in municipal administration from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) Municipal Government Academy.

In addition to meeting Sewickley’s employees, Sakalik said her short-term goals include working with the CEO of Turnkey Taxes and reviewing the business privilege tax ordinance to see how the borough can move ahead amicably with the business community. Council hired Turnkey to help collect business privilege tax after a number of businesses were found to be delinquent.

Sakalik said her long-term goals will be determined after meeting with Marcinko and council. Neff added that Sakalik will help with code enforcement and assist the parking authority in an administrative capacity.

Sakalik was hired by Mt. Pleasant Township in March 2016.

The new borough manager and assistant manager will earn annual salaries of $110,000 and $65,000 respectively, according to Neff. Sewickley’s 2018 budget document shows that Flannery’s projected salary for that year was $107,268.

Neff said both managers stood out because they have worked in communities that needed to be turned around.

“Both have shown the ability to work collaboratively with their teams and councils to achieve success,” said Neff. “Sewickley Borough will have a great outcome with both Marla and Erin managing. We look forward to great success ahead.”

Tags:Sewickley