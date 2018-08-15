Sewickley council approves new solicitation times

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 | 11:15 AM

The Sewickley municipal building.

Door-to-door solicitors in Sewickley will have until 8 p.m. to make their pitch, under an ordinance council adopted Tuesday.

The revised time is in response to a letter the borough received in July from a law firm representing the pest control company Aptiv Environmental that spurred council to consider the change in time for commercial solicitation.

The letter threatened “to sue the borough if they didn’t change the curfew time, the ending time to 9 p.m.,” Sewickley solicitor Richard Tucker said.

The borough previously enforced a curfew time of 6 p.m. for all door-to-door commercial solicitation. Religious and political groups had been able to go door-to-door until 9 p.m.

Under the new ordinance, the curfew times for both commercial and non-commercial solicitation will be 8 p.m.

In previous discussions, council came to a consensus that changing the curfew time for all solicitation to 8 p.m., rather than 9 p.m., would satisfy the firm’s request, Tucker said.

Council made the move to avoid litigation, as recommended by Tucker.

Under the new ordinance, Tucker said commercial solicitors can engage in door-to-door business activity from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. The ordinance also removes previous restrictions prohibiting solicitation on weekends, saying these restrictions were “indefensible,” according to Tucker.

Aptiv Environmental’s law firm, Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst LLP, has sent similar letters to municipalities across the country, including at least two in western Pennsylvania. Emsworth received a letter also, and according to Tucker, Emsworth also has an 8 p.m. curfew for commercial solicitation.

