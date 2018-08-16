Sewickley Council approves memorial Wiffle ball park

Thursday, August 16, 2018 | 11:15 AM

The Sewickley municipal building.

Twelve-year-old Joe Coyle III and his friends have played many Wiffle ball games on the vacant parcel of land at One Waterworks Road which is owned by Sewickley Borough.

After he got the idea of turning the land into a Wiffle ball park in memory of his late friend Owen Galluzzo, his father, Joe Coyle Jr., helped him pitch the idea to neighbors.

Both Coyles discussed their plans for the park with Sewickley council last month, and on Aug. 14, council approved a motion for them to proceed. The Coyles assured council they would assume all costs for creating and maintaining the memorial park.

Mayor Brian Jeffe pointed out last month that contractors doing work in the borough have used the parcel of land, largely made up of gravel, as a dumping zone. But that hasn’t stopped neighborhood children from using it.

“The area is currently fallow as I understand it, except for neighborhood kids using it for Wiffle ball,” Matthew Galluzzo, Owen’s father, told the Sewickley Herald last month. Galluzzo expressed strong support for creation of the Wiffle ball park in memory of his late son.

Borough Manager Kevin Flannery noted a few safety recommendations for the Coyles, including the need to replace the gravel lot on the parcel with a suitable field. Coyle Jr. mentioned he has already received support from a landscaping contractor, who would assume responsibility for leveling the gravel surface, then applying grass seed and fertilizer.

“He’d like to get it done by Oct. 15, that’s kind of a hard deadline,” Coyle Jr. said. “This is going to be ready by spring of next year.”

Flannery brought up a few other concerns, particularly the need for a fence around the field. But Coyle Jr. expressed confidence that the park already has a strong group of supporters from both inside and outside Sewickley who would be willing to help fund these needs.

“Once we get the green light from you folks, we’ll put the fundraising into full gear, and we’ll be able to afford whatever we want,” Coyle Jr. said.

Although the Coyles have committed to maintaining the park, the borough will retain official ownership of the land. According to a document detailing the Coyles’ plans, the Wiffle ball field will contain a traditional baseball diamond, as well as dugouts. The field will be open to the public.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.