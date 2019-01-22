Sewickley council addresses business tax concerns

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 1:33 PM

Chris Pastrick/Sewickley Herald

About 60 percent of Sewickley’s businesses have been paying their business privilege taxes. But more than 100 are currently delinquent, according to councilman Hendrik van der Vaart.

Last summer, council hired turnKey Taxes, a tax software firm based in Pittsburgh, to help identify and collect delinquent business privilege taxes. Revenues from the tax were coming in far below council’s initial estimates, Van der Vaart said.

Sewickley’s 2018 budget shows projected revenues of $225,000 in business privilege taxes. Council President Jeff Neff said that the tax is used to fund public safety, public works and general government expenditures.

According to Explore Sewickley, there are about 240 businesses in the borough. Some that were delinquent have already worked with turnKey to pay back taxes from 2013 through 2017. The firm has collected 14 payments totaling $46,000 so far, Van der Vaart shared at a council meeting earlier this month.

But some have voiced concerns about the recent tax collection efforts.

“We have heard from a number of businesses that received a letter from turnKey Taxes. The point of confusion came from the fact that this third-party entity was asking for a lot of financial information, so business owners were confused about why this information was required and in what context it was going to be used,” said Alexandra Lancianese of Explore Sewickley.

Van der Vaart said that a notice about the agreement has been placed on the borough’s website.

“…What we ask is that businesses work with turnKey to address any delinquent taxes that they owe the borough,” he said.

Information about the business privilege tax, including payment of delinquent taxes, can be found on the “Taxes” section of the borough website. This information was recently updated to provide additional clarity, Van der Vaart said.

Many municipalities throughout the state have a similar business privilege tax. McCandless and Cranberry, for example, both have a tax rate of 1 mill, the same rate levied by Sewickley.

Van der Vaart said that some businesses may not have known about the tax. He said that council hopes to work with organizations like Explore Sewickley and the Sewickley Chamber of Commerce to educate business owners.

Neff expressed satisfaction with turnKey’s work thus far. He said that using the firm is part of a good governance effort to ensure all businesses are paying the tax.

“A lot of businesses have been paying the business privilege tax for many years. We just want to make sure everyone is treated equally,” Neff said.

Businesses that owe delinquent tax money should have received a letter from turnKey, according to Van der Vaart. Council members can help address any additional concerns, he said.

“It’s our responsibility as council to make sure that whatever laws that are in place, tax laws or other laws, are being enforced before addressing potential revenue shortfalls,” Van der Vaart said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.