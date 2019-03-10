Sewickley Chamber seeks board members

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 7:00 AM

The Sewickley Chamber of Commerce will host an informative session for those who have interest in joining the board at 9 a.m. March 19 in the first floor conference room of Sewickley Public Library.

The Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce is an organization whose primary purpose is to promote and support the business community.

In 2018, the chamber spent approximately $25,000 on advertising and promotion of the business community. It is the chamber’s continuing mission to keep the business community vibrant through activities, including Christmas in July, Night Marts and Wine Walk.

Several years ago, the chamber adopted a no-dues policy for membership so any business that is in the Quaker Valley School District is automatically a member, which allows any business owner operating a commercial space in the business district to be eligible for membership on the board.

The board is looking to add another two to four members.

Three officer positions will be opening: president, vice president/secretary, and treasurer. Those positions will be filled after a vote is taken by the new board members.

All interested in being on the ballot or attending the March 19 meeting, send an email to info@sewickley chamberofcommerce.org.

Tags:Sewickley