Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Sept. 20

Thursday, September 20, 2018 | 8:33 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Lida Munizza sold property at 127 McCoy Place Road to Gail Brooks for $282,500.

Sandra Biederman sold property at 216 McCoy Place Road to Geoffrey C Snyder and Kelci Vilseck for $185,000.

Bell Acres

Philip Bowles sold property at 149 Backbone Road to James and Jacquelyn McHenry for $705,000.

Ronald Sevin et al. sold property at Little Sewickley Creek Road to Allegheny Land Trust for $25,000.

Edgeworth

Cecelia Margaret Mascarenhas trustee sold property at 457 Maple Lane to Benjamin and Nicole Kopel for $690,000.

Leetsdale

Julia Perkins et al. sold property at 84 Broad St. to Dylan Kumer for $10,500.

Margaret A aka Maccaglia sold property at 62 Ohio River Blvd. to Leland Young for $22,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $90,972).

Glen Osborne

Sewickley Veterinary Hospital sold property at 1102-1104 Ohio River Blvd. to Surace Real Estate LLC for $650,000.

Sewickley

Steven Lupone sold property at 632 Blackburn Road to Matthew and Kelly Millet for $365,000.

Heather Cook sold property at 746 McDonald St. to Amy Picard for $207,500.

