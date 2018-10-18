Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Oct. 18

Thursday, October 18, 2018 | 8:03 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions.

Aleppo

GA Property Solutions LLC sold property at 226 McCoy Place Road to Sergio and Wendy Pantano for $438,000.

Scott Daniels sold property at 415 Redgate Road to Stepan and Olga Burda for $95,000.

Deborah Judkins sold property at 401 Trailside Drive to Michelle Duplaga for $225,000.

Estate of Thomas McGarry sold property at 407 Trailside Drive to Penn Pioneer Enterprises LLC for $110,201 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $141,702).

Bell Acres

Terry Van Dyke Jr. sold property at 100 Bower Drive to Melanie Pursglove for $150,000.

Howard Shockey Jr. sold property at 698 Little Sewickley Creek Road to Christopher Popovic for $350,000.

Marcia Shannon et al. sold property at Skrabut Road to Earl and Katie Miller for $325,000.

Edgeworth

Richard McCormack IV sold property at 404 Beaver Road to James and Emily Bauersmith for $1,350,000.

Leet

Kenneth Bollman sold property at 8 Ambridge Ave. to James Charlesworth Jr. and Sonya Charlesworth for $84,900.

Estate of Richard Davidon Jr. sold property at 186 Hill St. to Garden Court Properties LLC for $80,000.

Leetsdale

Tommy Barnabi sold property at 66 Ohio River Blvd. to Karl and Emily Roser for $62,000.

Glen Osborne

Mary Ann Sullivan trustee sold property at 609 Sycamore Drive to John and Kathryn Moyer for $225,000.

Sewickley

Colin Kile Raymond sold property at 625 Fountain St. to Jason Suslak for $385,000.

Estate of Chloris Carpenter Jackson sold property at 860 Nevin Ave. to Jenifer Caltagirone for $11,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $120,270).

William Miller III sold property at 119 River Ave. to Daniel Pavord and Anna Laufer for $350,000.

Kelly Lee sold property at 721 Washington St. to Churchman LLC for $228,350.

