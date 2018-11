Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Nov. 29, 2018

Thursday, November 29, 2018 | 7:03 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Leetsdale

Donald Hubsch sold property at 64 Ohio River Blvd. to Karl and Emily Roser for $9,000.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.