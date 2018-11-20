Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Nov. 20, 2018

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 | 11:18 AM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Elsie Murry sold property at Leetwood Ave. to Fleuger L.P. for $32,528 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $57,798).

Estate of Laura Kelly sold property at Leetwood Ave. to Fleuger L.P. for $9,576.

O. Bradley sold property at Weber Road to Fleuger L.P. for $11,248.

Estate of Casper Baltensperger Jr. sold property at Weber Road to Fleuger L.P. for $36,024 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,368).

Edgeworth

Garrick Scott Hudler sold property at 211 Creek Drive to Harry and Kimberly Behling for $1,408,443.

Reza Ansari sold property at 212 New England Place to Christopher Michael and Emily Elizabeth Radke for $550,000.

Erin Lynn Skaros sold property at 219 Orchard Lane to Shawn and Kelly Marsh for $601,000.

Leet

Thaddeus Kasubinski III sold property at 129 Pilgrim Drive to Nicole Sigmund for $255,000.

Leetsdale

Scott Easter sold property at 30 First St. to Bank New York Mellon for $3,633.

John Morrow sold property at 198 Beaver St. to PNC Bank NA for $3,768.

Sewickley

Jackson Cage Real Estate Co. sold property at 231 Melville Lane to Marjorie Carlson for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $188,556).

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.