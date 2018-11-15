Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Nov. 15, 2018

Thursday, November 15, 2018 | 2:03 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Alice Salem sold property at 118 Sewickley Ridge Circle to Michael and April Hopper for $310,750.

Bell Acres

Joan Pitts sold property at 657 Little Sewickley Creek Road to Kaylee and Paul Haggerty for $195,000.

Edgeworth

Gary Groom sold property at 214-216 Pine Road to Pine Road Investments LLC for $403,500.

Leet

Wilma Williams sold property at 505 Ambridge Ave. to Oleksiy Zabetchuk for $67,000.

Toni O’Neill sold property at 121 Willow St. to Crispin Conklin and Elizabeth Best for $97,000.

