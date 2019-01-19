Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Jan. 19, 2017

Saturday, January 19, 2019 | 4:33 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Sewickley

MJT Properties LLC sold property at 716-718 Maple Lane to Pine Road Investments LLC for $328,500.

Riverstone Property Solutions LLC sold property at 907 Nevin Ave. to Joy Johnson for $360,000.

Leet

Keith Reabe sold property at 151 Kenney Drive to Aleksandra Stojanovic for $271,000.

