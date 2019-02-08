Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Feb. 8, 2019

Friday, February 8, 2019 | 5:03 PM

Aleppo

Vesuvius USA Corp. sold property at 200 Deer Run Road to Alderman Holdings 200 Deer Run LLC for $3,454,000.

Bell Acres

Estate of John David Rhodes sold property at Westholme Drive to Allegheny Land Trust for $350,000.

Leet

Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority sold property at 12 Ambridge Ave. to Twain and Elaine Popowich for $1,200.

Katherine Canter sold property at 103 Main St. to Christiana Trust trustee for $4,185.

Osborne

London Cain sold property at 524 Park Lane to Theresa Lingg for $325,000.

Sewickley

Theresa Lingg sold property at 517 Centennial Ave. to Donald and Mary Margaret Beyer for $284,900.

Beth Wierman sold property at 308 Logan St. to Alexandre Castellini and Helene Nicole Kubler for $374,000.

1301 Grandview 1 LLC sold property at 839 Nevin Ave. to Furman and Whitney South for $272,000.

