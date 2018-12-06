Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Dec. 6, 2018

Thursday, December 6, 2018 | 1:18 PM

Aleppo

Leanne Ford Shaffer sold property at 910 Glen Mitchell Road to Edward Ryan Laginess for $240,000.

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Bell Acres

Gail Marie Bucuren sold property at 1737 Big Sewickley Creek Road to Sean Lewis and Kathryn Emily Frederick for $177,000.

Edgeworth

Estate of Carmella Carmen Caldarelli sold property at 304 Highland Lane to Karen Spurgash Smith trustee for $155,000.

David Carter sold property at 308 Meadow Lane to Richard Barna for $705,000.

Osborne

Yuquan Li sold property at 1514 Center St. to Gareth Poe and Margreta Storey for $190,000.

