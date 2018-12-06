Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Dec. 6, 2018
Thursday, December 6, 2018 | 1:18 PM
Aleppo
Leanne Ford Shaffer sold property at 910 Glen Mitchell Road to Edward Ryan Laginess for $240,000.
Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:
Bell Acres
Gail Marie Bucuren sold property at 1737 Big Sewickley Creek Road to Sean Lewis and Kathryn Emily Frederick for $177,000.
Edgeworth
Estate of Carmella Carmen Caldarelli sold property at 304 Highland Lane to Karen Spurgash Smith trustee for $155,000.
David Carter sold property at 308 Meadow Lane to Richard Barna for $705,000.
Osborne
Yuquan Li sold property at 1514 Center St. to Gareth Poe and Margreta Storey for $190,000.
Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.