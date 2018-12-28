Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Dec. 28, 2018

Friday, December 28, 2018 | 9:18 AM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Leet

Michael Rosselle sold property at 44 Plum St. to Wells Fargo Bank NA trustee for $2,525.

Leetsdale

Nancy Seth sold property at 101 Victory Lane to Marlex Properties LLC for $40,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $90,630).

Sewickley

Robert Landers sold property at 308 Chestnut St. to Cloud Nine Property Group Inc. for $262,500.

John Deyton III sold property at 111 Grove Street Ext. to Ronald and Joshua Chico for $365,000.

Patricia Lee sold property at 327 Sprott Way to Matthew Polantz for $174,900.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.