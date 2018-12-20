Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Dec. 20, 2018

Thursday, December 20, 2018 | 1:03 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Timothy Perrott sold property at 314 Weber Road to Timothy Perrott and Janet Miller for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $168,891).

Bell Acres

Michael Bummer sold property at 505 Hamilton Drive Ext. to Brian Carey and Mary Brennan O’Malley Carey for $909,000.

Tibor Ketzan sold property at 3 Partridge Court to Roy and Loraima Harvey for $550,000.

Edgeworth

Kevin Sutter sold property at 219 Quaker Road to Richard and Kirsten Ivy for $825,000.

Leetsdale

Priscilla Molchen sold property at 191 Beaver St. to Rob Gabel for $32,000.

Jack Barnes sold property at 12 Elm Lane to Holly Ryan for $375,000.

Sewickley

Clifford Krey sold property at 616-618 Beaver St. to 616 Beaver Street LLC for $1,017,800.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.