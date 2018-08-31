Sewickley area real estate transactions for week of Aug. 31

Friday, August 31, 2018 | 12:09 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Estate of George Degolier sold property at 1109-1111 Glen Mitchell Road to Charles Davis Jr. for $57,001 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $142,728).

Christopher Morgan sold property at 912 Sewickley Heights Drive to Erin Croston for $235,200.

Leetsdale

Rose VanHemert sold property at 89 Broad St. to Megan Mouas for $145,000.

Osborne

Daniel Evans sold property at Glen Mitchell Road to Watchword Partners LLC for $400,000.

Sewickley

Carol Nix sold property at 828 Centennial Ave. to Paul Leong and Judy Chang for $494,000.

Barbara Jones et al. sold property at 514 Hill St. to Michael Weir for $235,000.

Mary Lyn McGinn sold property at 610 Maple Lane Unit 1 to Derek Khazraie for $157,000.

Matthew Prossen sold property at 521 Straight St. to Shawn and Meghan Sheridan for $470,000.

Maria Donohue sold property at 8 Thorn St. to Barret and Mollie Rea for $875,000.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.