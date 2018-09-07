Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Sept. 7

Friday, September 7, 2018 | 10:18 AM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Alvin Terlesky sold property at 137 S. McCoy Place Road to Khristine and William Lux for $234,900.

Edgeworth

Thomas Wood Lovell Jr. sold property at 106 Beaver Road to Benny and Katherine Weksler for $1,200,000.

Thomas Joseph sold property at 209 Orchard Lane to William Donley III and Ashley Zapp for $450,000.

Sewickley

Shawn Sheridan sold property at 525 Straight St. to Christina Krakowiak trustee for $370,000.

Kelly Michael Millet sold property at 628 Straight St. to Jesse Pasko for $310,000.

Mark Polk sold property at 840 Thorn St. Unit 44 to Kathleen Green and Jennifer Anne Brackney for $130,000.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.