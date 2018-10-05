Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 5

Friday, October 5, 2018 | 9:03 AM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Mary Barber sold property at 104 Little Hollow Drive to Wendy and Wayne Beckemeyer for $159,500.

Clifford Sutliff Jr. sold property at 111 Woodcrest Drive to Christine Olshesky and Mitchell Pawlik for $212,500.

Leet

Gregory Carruba sold property at 75 Beech St. to Gary Lee and Kalee Lynn Breidegam for $72,000.

Leetsdale

John Yasick Jr. sold property at 268 Beaver St. to Leetsdale Borough for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,702).

Sewickley

Thomas Clay Boyd sold property at 607 Broad St. to John and Lynn Howard for $715,000.

Marla Sheets sold property at 712 Ohio River Blvd. to Joseph and Paulette Schwartz for $125,000.

Richard McCormack IV sold property at 838 Thorn St. Unit 42A to Alastair Sutherland for $62,500.

Estate of Mary Elizabeth Calloway sold property at 155 Walnut St. to Churchman LLC for $154,600.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

Tags:Real Estate