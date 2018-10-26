Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 26, 2018

Friday, October 26, 2018 | 9:18 AM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Minnock Construction Co. sold property at 610 Sewickley Heights Drive to TTM Holdings Co. for $1,032,200.

Edgeworth

Lag Property Holding LLC et al. sold property at 209 Ohio River Blvd. to ZRM LLC for $3,640,000.

Leetsdale

William Cymbalak sold property at 175 Beaver St. to Rob Gabel for $18,000.

US Bank NA trustee sold property at 281-283 Beaver St. to Key Point Real Estate LLC for $19,000.

Sewickley

Timothy Hadfield sold property at 708 Hopkins St. to John Joy Edson V for $209,805.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs.