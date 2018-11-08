Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 8, 2018

Thursday, November 8, 2018 | 1:18 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Estate of Edith McNeill sold property at 121 Nancy Drive to Masonic Villages Grand Lodge PA for $188,000.

Jennifer Fossee sold property at 410 Rockledge Drive to Scott and Elaine Shipper for $359,250.

Donald Matthews sold property at 702 Timber Lane to Larisa Drozdova for $207,400.

Edgeworth

Estate of Robert Johnston sold property at 316 Shields Lane to Pamela Cernicky for $110,000.

Mildred Amato Real Estate Trust 01-30-20 sold property at 316 Shields Lane to Nalcom Partners L.P. for $445,000.

Sewickley

Alice Machado sold property at 313 McCready Way to Chelsey and Jonathan Finkel for $208,500.

Brian Hackett sold property at 842 Thorn St. Unit 56 to November 12 LLC for $93,100.

Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.