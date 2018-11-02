Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 2
Friday, November 2, 2018 | 10:03 AM
Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:
Edgeworth
William Roemer sold property at 42 Little Sewickley Creek Road to Peter and Tessa Chapman for $643,000.
Leet
Nicholas Woodham sold property at Skabut Road to Brandon Smith for $100,000.
Sewickley
Nicholas Brnilovich sold property at 857 Farren St. to Rob Hasenflu and Holly Mrozoski for $233,500.
Vincent Heck sold property at 306 Sprott Way to Gregory and Susan Kaminski for $200,000.
Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.