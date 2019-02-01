Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 1, 2019

Friday, February 1, 2019

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions

Bell Acres

Giovanni Cortazzo sold property at 104 Bell Farm Estates to Brookfield Relocation Inc. for $1,018,000.

Brookfield Relocation Inc. sold property at 104 Bell Farm Estates to Ronald Dakan and Terri Hohmann for $1,018,000.

Sewickley

AVK Enterprises Ltd. sold property at 438 Division St. to MTM Land Co. LLC for $950,000.

Walter Gleason Jr. sold property at 341 Thorn St. to John and Paula Cherian for $350,000.

