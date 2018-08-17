Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 16, 2018

Friday, August 17, 2018 | 4:30 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Leet

Jessica Black sold property at 130 Mound St. to Steven and Lindsey Schollaert for $169,300.

Sewickley

Ryan Castor sold property at 306 Centennial Ave. to Andrew Saucier and Katheryn McAuliff for $390,000.

Arnie Ray sold property at 947 Crescent Ave. to Beatrice Polak trustee and Ruth Polak Lestina trustee for $57,000.

Estate of Sarah Brooks sold property at 341 Henry Ave. to Mario and Carol Jean Peluso for $390,000.

Emerson Leyland Duxbury sold property at 614 Mulberry St. to Christopher Currier for $310,000.

Joyce Parker sold property at 620 Straight St. to PA Key Real Estate Solutions LLC for $170,000.

James Anne Woofter sold property at 838 Thorn St. Unit 41 to Anthony Guy for $77,000.

Sewickley Heights

Richard Simmons sold property at 168 Darlington Lane to Mary Barbour for $564,940.

JoAnn Pacinelli sold property at 5 Thawmont Drive to Jenna Stevenson trustee for $780,000.

Sewickley Hills

Ryan Reaves sold property at 153 Sweetwater Drive to Justin Alan James Schultz and Jillian Taylor Wickett for $570,000.

