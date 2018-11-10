Sewickley Academy students eye world record for sports stacking

Saturday, November 10, 2018 | 10:03 AM

Sewickley Academy fifth-graders Niko Frazzini (middle), Isabella Ballard (right) and another student participate in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record. Sewickley Academy fifth-graders Amare Spencer (left), Billy Pietrangallo and other students participate in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for “Most People Sport Stacking in Multiple Locations in One Day” on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. This is the sixth consecutive year that Sewickley Academy has taken part in global event. Sewickley Academy fifth-grader Milagros de Jong and classmates participate in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for “Most People Sport Stacking in Multiple Locations in One Day” on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. This is the sixth consecutive year that Sewickley Academy has taken part in global event. Sewickley Academy fifth-grader Marin Edmunds reacts as her cups fall during an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for “Most People Sport Stacking in Multiple Locations in One Day” on Nov. 8. This is the sixth consecutive year that Sewickley Academy has taken part in the global event. Sewickley Academy fifth-graders Milagros de Jong (from left), Milan Warfield-Payne and Mira Rakesh react as their cups fall. Previous Next

For the sixth consecutive year, Sewickley Academy students attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for “Most People Sport Stacking at Multiple Locations in One Day.”

It was cup crazy on Nov. 8 around the world, as tens of thousands of participants took part in what Guinness World Records terms the “World’s Largest Sport Stacking Event.”

During the course of the Guinness World Records Day, sport stackers from across the United States and around the world were up-stacking and down-stacking various pyramids in prescribed patterns at lightning speed for at least 30 minutes, all combined with a variety of fitness activities.

This year’s goal was 635,000 stackers as sport stacking with Speed Stacks continues to gain popularity around the world.

Sport stacking has been termed a “track meet for your hands at warp speed,” according to a Sewickley Academy news release.

It is an exciting sport where students up-stack and down-stack 12 specially designed cups, called Speed Stacks, in predetermined sequences as fast as they can. Stackers race against the clock, compete in relays, and often combine stacking with fitness challenges as part of physical education classes.