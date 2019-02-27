Sewickley Academy student selected for Presidential Scholars program

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Aydin Turkay did not know about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, but after being invited to participate, the Sewickley Academy senior is impressed.

Turkay, 18, of Franklin Park, is one of more than 4,500 candidates selected by the U.S. Department of Education.

“This is the highest honor I’ve ever received,” Turkay said. “Receiving the nomination was a pleasant surprise.”

Involved in robotics since sixth grade, Turkay was part of a team that took first place at the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship event last year in Detroit, Mich. He serves as president of the Sewickley Academy Model United Nations club.

Undecided about a college, he plans to study biomedical engineering and is considering medical school.

Dr. Peter Lau, head of Sewickley Academy’s Senior School, said Turkay is a major contributor to the life of the school.

“We’re thrilled that he’s been recognized,” Lau said. “He exemplifies what it means to be a Sewickley Academy student.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by executive order to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. The program has grown over the years to include students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts, or ability in career and technical education fields.

Candidates generally are selected based on their SAT and ACT scores. Application is by invitation only.

A review committee evaluates candidates on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and an analysis of their essay.

The commission selects up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars each year.

All scholars are honored during the National Recognition program in June. They receive an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where they are awarded the U.S. Presidential Scholars Medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.

Turkay said the honor is as much of a collective one as an individual one.

“There’s no way I would be where I am without all the support I’ve gotten from my family, teachers, mentors and everyone else who’s helped me along the way,” he said.

Sewickley Academy advanced robotics instructors Cristy McCloskey and Ben Spicer said Turkay has taken on the role of mentor. Spicer, who teaches science, said Turkay also stood out in advanced physics, where Turkay has the “unique ability to lead his peers on challenging activities that require sustained effort.”

Sewickley Academy English teacher Ann Russell praised Turkay for his humility, maturity and intellectual depth.

Turkay is the school’s second candidate in three years. Priya Rajawat was selected in 2017.

