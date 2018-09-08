Sewickley Academy prepares for annual clothesline sale

The Sewickley Academy Clothesline Sale.

The Sewickley Academy Home and School Association is gearing up for its 65 th annual clothesline sale and organizers expect it to be yet another success.

Since the end of August, volunteers have worked to transform the private school’s Snyder Gym into the marketplace that generates anywhere from $10,000 to more than $100,000 that can fund academy projects and help out local charities.

“Most of the proceeds go back into the school,” said the association’s secretary, Ridgely Quigley. “And the school uses the money for items that are above and beyond the school’s budget.”

In the past, the organization has helped the school fund the construction of its Maker Space/Innovation Lab, the construction of an Events Center and the purchase of equipment for the school’s science department.

And whatever is not sold at the sale, Quigley said, is donated to local charities. Some of those include the Cranberry Presbyterian Church, Center for Hope in Ambridge, the Reach Out and Read Program, among others.

“And it’s all volunteers —teachers, heads of different divisions, parents, alumni, students. It’s a very diverse group that invest their time into the sale,” she said, adding that this year they’ve had around 70 people volunteer their time to help make the sale happen.

Last year the association raised $76,000 that went to purchasing equipment for the school’s Earth Science classes and STEAM materials for the early childhood division. Quigley said the nonprofit, which is independent from the school, acts as a grant program for the school.

“We’re having a budget meeting in October to see how much was raised this time around. We’ll approve the amounts and award the money in the spring,” she said.

This year’s clothesline sale will start from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24. On the Sept. 24, the items will be marked half price. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25, people will be able to fill a bag for $25. The school is located at 315 Academy Ave. in Sewickley.

The group accepted donations for the sale up until Sept. 12.

Items available for sale include new and gently used clothing, accessories, shoes and books.

