Sewickley Academy Middle School to perform ‘Annie Jr.’

Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 8:03 AM

The Sewickley Academy Middle School will present “Annie Jr.” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17 at Rea Auditorium. The play is a telling of the iconic story of Little Orphan Annie, who remains determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

The play is free and open to the public.

Reserve a seat at www.sewickley.org/tickets