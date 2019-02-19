Sewickley Academy girls basketball team returns to action with playoff matchup

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 2:03 PM

After an eight-day break from competition, the Sewickley Academy girls basketball team kicks off the WPIAL 1A playoffs against California on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Canon-McMillan.

The Panthers (11-7) are the No. 8 seed, and they face a Trojans (10-10) squad hoping to get back on track after losing their final two games of the regular season.

The winner will face No. 1 West Greene (20-2) in the quarterfinals Friday at a site and time to be determined.

All Section 2 girls qualifiers alive in quarterfinals

The Quaker Valley girls basketball team’s 41-38 upset of No. 4 Freeport on Monday and Keystone Oaks’ 51-41 triumph over Belle Vernon assures Section 2 of four of the eight spots in the WPIAL 4A quarterfinals.

Section champion Central Valley, the No. 2 seed, and section runner-up Blackhawk, the No. 3 seed, received byes past the first round.

All four quarterfinal games will be Thursday at sites and times yet to be determined.

The 4A title game is March 1 at 7 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.

QV hockey positioned for playoffs

The Quaker Valley hockey team is locked into the No. 5 position for the PIHL Penguins Cup Varsity AA playoffs.

The Quakers, 5-12-0-1 overall (11 points), trail Moon (fourth place) by eight points in the Northwest Division and are four points ahead of Armstrong and Shaler with one game remaining.

The top five teams from each of the two AA divisions qualify for the tournament.

QV takes on division leader Pine-Richland (17-0-0-1) on Thursday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

