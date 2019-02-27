Sewickley Academy girls basketball clinches spot in state playoffs

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 11:45 AM

The Sewickley Academy girls basketball team is going to the PIAA playoffs under the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format for determining some state qualifiers.

West Greene, which defeated the Panthers in the 1A quarterfinals, advanced to the championship game with Tuesday’s victory over Vincentian.

Six teams qualify for the PIAA tournament from 1A: the four semifinalists and the two from the quarterfinals who lost to the two teams in the championship game.

Quaker Valley b0ys set for rematch with Ambridge

The Quaker Valley boys basketball team will take on Ambridge on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at North Hills for a spot in the WPIAL 4A title game.

The Section 2 rivals met twice during the regular season, and Ambridge, the No. 2 seed, won both games. Quaker Valley, the No. 3 seed, heads into the game with a 19-3 record.

The other semifinal features Section 2 champion and No. 1 seed New Castle against No. 5 Highlands at North Allegheny.

The championship game is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

Sewickley Academy boys fall in semifinals

The Sewickley Academy boys basketball team saw its run in the WPIAL 2A playoffs come to an end with a 57-49 loss to No. 2 Serra Catholic on Tuesday at Peters Township.

The Panthers, the No. 3 seed, fell to 13-9 overall. Despite the loss, their season is not over.

With a win over Jeannette in the quarterfinals, Sewickley Academy clinched one of the six spots from the WPIAL to the PIAA tournament. The Panthers will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 team based on the outcome of the championship game between Serra and No. 1 OLSH set for Friday at 5 p.m.

Tags:Sewickley