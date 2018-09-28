Sewickley Academy association raises around $100,000 at 65th annual sale

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 7:03 AM

The Sewickley Academy Clothesline Sale.The Sewickley Academy Clothesline Sale.

Organizers of the Sewickley Academy Clothesline Sale have a feeling proceeds reached up to $100,000 at this year’s sale .

“It went really well,” said the association’s secretary, Ridgely Quigley. “We don’t have the final numbers back yet, but we feel like we surpassed last year’s numbers by a good amount.”

Last year the Sewickley Academy Home and School Association’s flagship sale raised around $76,000 that went to purchasing equipment for the school’s Earth Science classes and STEAM materials for the early childhood division.

Quigley said the next step is for the association’s “above and beyond committee” to vet the requests coming from the school in order to determine what the money will be used for. She said the committee will vote on that before the end of the year.

She also said there were many clothing items that were donated to charity organizations, among them Dress for Success Pittsburgh, Center for Hope in Ambridge, St. Stephen’s Side by Side and other religious organizations.

In the past, the association has helped the school fund the construction of its Maker Space/Innovation Lab, the construction of an Events Center and the purchase of equipment for the school’s science department.

This year’s event was the association’s 65 th and it turns the academy’s Snyder Gym into the marketplace that generates anywhere from $10,000 to more than $100,000 that can fund academy projects and help out local charities.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.