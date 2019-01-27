Service to honor Four Chaplains

Sunday, January 27, 2019 | 6:03 AM

American Flag

Leetsdale VFW Post 3372 will hold a service to honor the Four Chaplains at 11 a.m. Feb. 4.

Weather permitting, the service will be conducted at the Memorial, located along Beaver Street in front of the VFW. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors.

A prayer will be said after placing a wreath in memory of the Four Chaplains.

Father Chance of the Edgeworth Anglican Church will preside over the service.

The U.S.A.T was sunk on Feb. 3, 1943. Of the 902 men on board, only 230 survived. Many of those who survived did so because of the courage and leadership of the Four Chaplains — Lt. Alexander D Goode, Lt. George L. Fox, Lt. Clark V. Poling and Lt. John P. Washington.

Thousands of interfaith memorial services will be held across the nation as a tribute to them, and to all who have served.

Slider sandwiches will be served after the service. RSVP by calling 412-741-5331.