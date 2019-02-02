Send a valentine to help Animal Friends

Saturday, February 2, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Spread the love by sending a valentine to a shelter pet this year. With the help of the Petco Foundation, your valentine could win a $10,000 grant for Animal Friends. All you have to do is upload a photo and add Animal Friends as your organization.

To participate:

1. Go to www.petcofoundation.org

2. Upload your photo or video message.

3. Add Animal Friends and their website, ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org, to have your submission count toward their total.

The organization with the most submissions will receive the $10,000 grant. And, you’ll be eligible to win daily prize packs and additional chances for Animal Friends to be awarded critical funds to support our lifesaving mission.