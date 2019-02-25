Seeking nominations for Sewickley’s Man, Woman, Citizen of the Year

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Do you know someone who has had a great impact on the community? Someone who goes above and beyond to make the world a better place? Someone whose example inspires others to get involved and do great things?

We want to hear all about them!

The Sewickley Herald is accepting nominations for the newspaper’s annual Man, Woman and Citizen of the Year.

Through March 8, we’ll look for your recommendations of those who have given to the community. Send us a few paragraphs detailing achievements of an individual or group whom you think should be honored.

Include your name, phone number and email address so we can learn more about your choices. Letters can be sent to the Sewickley Herald, 504 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143 or emailed to nmiller@tribweb.com. Honorees will be named in the March 21 edition of the Sewickley Herald in print and online.

Then, on May 10, the Herald will host its annual honors celebration, when the community gathers to salute a new set of honorees. We will announce more details about the event in the coming weeks.

From the beginning more than 40 years ago, B.G. Shields, then-editor of the Herald, established the award to honor select individuals who had contributed above and beyond, in quiet ways or on the public stage, as documented in the pages of the paper.

Past honorees include:

1976: Gloria Berry and District Justice James Russo

1977: John Simpson, Anne Patton

1978: The Rev. Jackson Gabany, Ann Wardrop, Robert Lunn

1979: Marvin Wedeen, Bam Behrer

1980: David Nimick, Terry Webb, Joseph Palmer

1981: William Wolf, Mary Louise Johnson, Raymond Hess Jr.

1982: Ed Schroth, Peggy Rea, J. Judson Brooks

1983: William Moore, Jean Bush, Committee for a Better Sewickley

1984: Frederick Way Jr., Natasha Soroka Green, Walter Iacobucci

1985: Dr. Robert Fusco, Helen Quinn, The Doctors Band

1986: Leo Moss, Mim Bizic, Mr. and Mrs. J. Robert Ferguson

1987: James Chaplin III, Bettie Cole, Mr. and Mrs. William H. Colbert

1988: Mario Melodia, Pat Pearson, Samuel C. Mahood

1989: George F. Barber, Liza Nevin, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Metzger

1990: G. Whitney Snyder, Mary Beth Pastorius, Florence Forsythe

1991: Michael Zahorchak, Susan Craig, The Sewickley Singers

1992: Dr. Sidney Selkovits, Anne Phipps, Neighbors Helping Neighbors

1993: James Addison, Phyllis Semple, James Theys

1994: William M. Kelly, Shirley Stevens, Committee to Save the Sewickley Clock Tower

1995: Ken Johns, Bonnie Casper, founders of SewickleyNET (Dr. Robert Fusco, Mim Bizic and Quaker Valley School District’s Joseph Marrone)

1996: Donald Spalding, Cynthia Giles, Flossie Manning

1997: Frederic Potts, Judy Sherry, Reyne O’Shaughnessy Goetz

1998: Lew Safran, Pam Wright, Founders of The Belfry

1999: The Board of Trustees of Sewickley Public Library, Mary Jane Williams

2000: Lou Valenzi, Peggy Standish and Susan Gaca, Kevin Flannery

2001: John Alexander, Agnes Pangburn, Marge Bennett

2002: Tony Cicco, Carroll Logsdon, Leetsdale Community Activities Association

2003: Dr. Richard Bowers, Margaret Marshall and Jim and Pat Cavalier

2004: John Hayes, Joan Murdoch and Harton Semple Jr.

2005: Richard Smith, Shirley Wormsley and the Senior Men’s Club

2006: Marty McDaniel, Paula Sculley and Tamra Piccolo on behalf of Sewickley Valley Hospital Auxiliary

2007: Bill Logsdon, Robin and Ding Hayes of Party Ants, and Regis Bobonis Sr.

2008: Joseph Zemba, Susan Kaminski and the Quaker Valley Recreation Association

2009: Bill Boswell, Rita Hoepp, Barbara Cooley Thaw

2010: Tim Merrill, Andrea Zimmerman, Union Aid Society

2011: Jim Bouchard, Sharron Schaefer, Village Green Partners (Explore Sewickley)

2012: Doug Florey, Maria Swanson, Gary Chase

2013: Bob Brown, Carolyn Toth, Sewickley Memorial Day Committee

2014: Wayne Murphy, Eleanor Friedman, Sewickley Presbyterian Church elders and the Save the Pink House group

2015: Roy Kraynyk, Susan Sour, Little Sewickley Creek Watershed Association

2016: Floyd Faulkner, Terri Tunick, Parker Redcross, and The Tull Family Theater

2017: Jerry Veshio, Melanie Moul, Mike and Frank Yankello, and Katherine Rostek