Saturday’s the perfect day to visit Sewickley

Friday, September 7, 2018 | 8:33 AM

A worker from Bartlett Tree Experts helps Sewickley public works department employees hang a banner Friday afternoon on Broad Street. The banner is promoting the annual Sewickley Harvest Festival, which will be held Sept. 8.

Sewickley should be full of people Saturday, as there is no shortage of things to do in the village this weekend.

The main event is the Sewickley Harvest Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and will feature more than 100 vendors on Broad Street from Beaver to Thorn streets and on Thorn Street from Broad to Chestnut streets.

The festival isn’t the only show in town on Saturday, however.

Here’s a roundup of other events happening Saturday in the Sewickley area:

• St. Matthew’s AME Zion Church, 345 Thorn St., will be having a soul food fest that follows the same hours as the harvest festival, and ribs, wings, macaroni and cheese, greens and red beans and rice will be sold.

• The Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley, will have its “Day on the Lawn 2018” rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the sale, you’ll find gently used (and some new!) household merchandise including: antiques, furniture, sporting goods, jewelry, lawn/garden/pet items, toys, linens, electronics, books and other items.

All proceeds will benefit missions work.

• St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 801 Beaver St., Sewickley PA will be holding its annual flea market/ rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8.

They will also be selling donuts, coffee, water and hot dogs. Cash and checks only. For more information contact 724-531-1416.

• Up the road in Leetsdale, a spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Leetsdale Municipal Building Community Room,136 Broad St. to show support for Brent Lauffer, a local resident who received a transplant in 2017.

The 39-year-old Leetsdale resident received a liver and kidney transplant at the Cleveland Clinic Transplant Center on Jan. 20 and 21, 2017, respectively.

Proceeds from the dinner will be donated to the nonprofit Help Hope Live in honor of Brent Lauffer.

Register at the door or online at helphopelive.org for $10 per adult and $5 for kids 12 and under. Kids under 2 attend and eat free.

All funds raised will be used to offset medical expenses via Help Hope Live’s Mid-Atlantic Transplant Fund.

For more information, contact Vicki Lauffer at 724-266-4128.

• The Friends of the Sewickley Public Library will also be having its Fall Book Sale, which starts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, when it’s $5 bag day. All proceeds benefit the Sewickley Public Library of the Quaker Valley School District.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson