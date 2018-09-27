Route 65 sobriety checkpoint nabs 13 suspected of driving under the influence

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 10:15 AM

The sobriety checkpoint the West Hills DUI Task Force conducted Sept. 21 on Route 65 in Emsworth that Leetsdale, Ohio Township and Sewickley police assisted with resulted in 13 arrests for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The task force was assisted by state and Pittsburgh police at the checkpoint, which ran from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

A total of 849 cars passed through the checkpoint. In addition to the 13 arrests for DUI, two were arrested on drug charges and two more were arrested for underage drinking; 36 people were cited for traffic violations.

Officers from Avalon, Bellevue, Coraopolis, Findlay Township, Kennedy Township, Moon Township, North Fayette Township and Robinson Township also took part in the operation.