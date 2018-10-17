Retired Sewickley Manager Kevin Flannery says it was an honor to work for borough

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 | 6:33 AM

Tribune-Review Sewickley Borough Manager Kevin Flannery is pictured in this 2009 Tribune-Review file photo.

Kevin Flannery retired as Sewickley borough manager just 16 days short of his 25-year anniversary in the position.

He sent a copy of his retirement letter, dated Oct. 9, to the Sewickley Herald.

The letter, which was addressed to Sewickley council President Jeff Neff, Mayor Brian Jeffe and Solicitor Richard Tucker, said the following:

“This shall serve as my official notification of retirement from the borough of Sewickley on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. It has been my privilege and honor to serve 5 mayors, 44 councilpersons, and 95 authority, board and commission members since October 25, 1993. The borough of Sewickley is in a far better position that when I started, and I wish the next professional municipal manager the best in taking the borough of Sewickley to the next plateau.”

The letter also included a requested payout for accrued sick time, vacation and personal hours.

In a separate statement, Flannery, who lives in Ambridge, said he still plans on supporting the Sewickley Public Library, the Rotary Club of Quaker Valley and Heritage Valley Health System. He currently serves as chairman of the Heritage Valley Sewickley Foundation board of directors.

Flannery has also served as a board member for the Association for Pennsylvania Municipal Management and the Government Finance Officers Association of Pennsylvania, where he worked on issues affecting many municipalities in the state.

The borough will start advertising for the open borough manager position this week, Neff said, adding that the borough will also start advertising for a new administrative assistant position. Patty Flaherty, the current administrative assistant, plans to retire in January. Neff said her retirement is not connected to that of Flannery.

Neff and council Vice President Todd Renner did not comment when asked if Flannery’s retirement came as a surprise to council.

“The council would like to thank Kevin for his service at the borough of Sewickley and we wish him well,” Neff said.

Flannery told the Sewickley Herald he had a great 25 years as borough manager.

“Sewickley is a great town with wonderful people. It was an honor and privilege. Sewickley’s best asset are the employees who deliver quality services to all,” Flannery said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.