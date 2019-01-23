Get healthy with ‘Walk with a Doc’ program at Sewickley Valley YMCA

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Heritage Valley Health System has partnered with Walk With A Doc to help residents take a step toward better health.

A 10-minute health talk from a Heritage Valley physician will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Sewickley Valley YMCA, followed by an hour-long walk around the YMCA’s indoor track.

Participants can stay for as long as they like. Walk With A Doc is free and open to the community. Photo ID is required to enter the YMCA.