Replicas of Columbus’ ships coming to Pittsburgh in October

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 8:33 AM

Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media Replicas of Christopher Columbus’ flagships the Pinta and the Nina docked along Station Square in October 2015. They will return from Oct. 4 through 16.

Replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships the Nina and Pinta are coming to Pittsburgh for much of October.

The ships will be docked at Station Square, 125 West Station Square Drive, from Oct. 4 through 16.

Historians consider the caravel, the type of ship both are considered the “space shuttle of the fifteenth century,” according to promotional materials released in conjunction with the visit.

The ships tour together as a sailing museum for the purpose of educating the public and school children.

People can visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour that costs $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for children ages 5 through 16. Children four and under are free.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.