Remember when World War I came to an end?

Thursday, November 15, 2018 | 12:24 PM

In the news this week 100 years ago:

• “THE WORLD WAR IS OVER,” an eloquent editorial read, “and autocracy has received its death-blow. The thrones of the Central Empires have tottered to their fall, and the royal chair-warmers are endeavoring to hide themselves from the wrath of their deluded, and now partially awakened, peoples.”

• Sewickley Council hosted Dr. John Walters, head of the Allegheny County Board of Health, to report on the influenza epidemic in the valley. During the emergency the board had taken over a portion of the Sewickley Presbyterian Church property to use as a hospital, as all existing local medical facilities were filled beyond capacity. The Influenza Pandemic of 1918 killed at least 50 million people worldwide, and 675,000 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Sewickley got through the epidemic very well,” Dr. Walters told the board. “Our hospital answered the purpose admirably, and with the help of the Red Cross committees was able to give the patients the best of attention.” About 760 flu cases were reported in Sewickley, but the death rates were low relative to the rest of the country. The Sewickley church hospital cared for up to 25 flu patients at a time.

• The flu epidemic necessitated a number of emergency public health measures, including cancellation of many public gatherings. Locally, the third annual session of the Ohio Conference of the AME Church, hosted at St. Matthew’s, had been postponed five weeks because of it. The five-day conference finally took place this week, with the Herald noting “good attendance of clergy and laymen.”

• “The War is Over/The Flu is Almost Over” read an ad for Beaver Street shoe store John White & Co. “We can now get down to business again. At our store can be found everything in men’s wear from the ground up.”

Melanie Linn Gutowski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.