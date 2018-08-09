Remember When: Sewickley American Legion wins 2nd place at Sharpsburg parade

Thursday, August 9, 2018

Making news in the Herald this week 69 years ago:

• The Sewickley Valley American Legion Post 4’s Drum and Bugle Corps won second place in the senior division in the Sharpsburg Firemen’s Parade last week. The group competed against 40 other corps and bands in competitive marching drills, winning a $50 prize (over $500 in today’s money).

• Giant Eagle on Beaver Street advertised Joan of Arc kidney beans — eight cans for $1; chuck roast, 49 cents per pound; and seedless grapes for 2 pounds for 25 cents.

• Glen Osborne council discussed possible improvements to the traffic signals at Beaver Road and Ohio River Boulevard in the wake of a recent accident. No speed limit had been posted on the road, meaning the legal speed limit at the time was 50 miles per hour. Motorists not familiar with the area could come upon the traffic signals too suddenly to stop in time. Council decided to invite the State Highway Department to inspect the system and recommend any improvements.

• Dozens of residents of the Valley were appointed as delegates to Allegheny County’s first Conference on Family Life. The September conference, sponsored by 20 county-wide groups, was “to highlight the importance of successful living in a democratic society,” discussing “the effects of family breakdown, the church and the school in relation to the family, juvenile delinquency and child dependency.” The organizations sponsoring the conference included business, labor, school, church and health groups.

• The Watson Home for Crippled Children (now the Watson Institute) was allocated state funding of $3,200 for public school teaching and $12,000 for the education of deaf and blind children at their Camp Meeting Road site.

• The body of 2nd. Lt. Melvin E. Baumgartel, U.S. Army Air Force, was one of over 1,200 World War II heroes returned from Europe. The remains had been interred in cemeteries in France, the Netherlands and Belgium and were returned to the United States to rest in their former hometowns.

Find the entire Herald archive — dating from the first edition of Sept. 19, 1903 — on the Sewickley Public Library’s digital research archives at sewickleylibrary.org .

Melanie Linn Gutowski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.