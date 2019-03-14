Remember When: 1983

Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 12:00 PM

In the news this week 36 years ago:

• Allegheny County commissioners were to visit six northwest communities this week as part of a municipal tour. Officials would tour Emsworth, Leetsdale, Bell Acres and Edgeworth boroughs and Leet and Kilbuck townships. The daylong tour was to include participation in a historic preservation ceremony in Leet, as well as tours of Dixmont State Hospital in Kilbuck and Emsworth’s recently rehabilitated locks and dams.

• Volunteer nature guides at Little Sewickley Creek were ready to begin another season of educating local school children. Edgeworth School’s sixth-grade classes had already visited Walker Park to learn about plant and animal transitions from winter to spring. Classes from all local schools were set to learn maple tree tapping over the next few weeks.

• Sewickley resident Lisa Verszyla, a Quigley High School student, was chosen as one of 20 finalists in the Beaver County Junior Miss Pageant, to take place March 19. One-hundred girls participated in the preliminary judging, of which 20 were chosen. The pageant’s winner would receive a $1,000 scholarship and would represent Beaver County in the state-level pageant in November.

• Clinton L. Childs Jr. of Sewickley presented several historic images to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on behalf of the Christmas Seals League, a fundraising effort of the National Lung Association. Childs served as treasurer of the league, though it is unclear whether that was of the local chapter or the national organization.

