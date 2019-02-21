Remember When: 1964

Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 6:00 AM

In the news this week 55 years ago:

• The Sewickley Council of Garden Clubs was set to host Louise Bush-Brown, author of a notable series of gardening books. Along with her landscape architect husband, James, Mrs. Bush-Brown published “America’s Garden Book,” first published in 1939 and since revised several times. Bush-Brown was invited to address the Sewickley community on her decade of work in Philadelphia organizing local garden clubs and other local groups to work together in creating community gardens out of vacant lots and trash heaps, in hopes that her methods could be duplicated in Western Pennsylvania.

• The Herald reported on a plan proposed by Democratic state Sen. Charles R. Weiner to create “areas” around major cities in the state to avoid duplicating services, such as local government and public safety departments. “This setup is a great handicap to the state’s economy,” Weiner said. “The city needs the taxes of new industry to maintain and extend its services, but doesn’t have the sites, and townships which have the sites zealously protect every inch of their territory, often at the expense of the community.” Weiner’s plan would abolish cities and boroughs in favor of “the Pittsburgh area, the Altoona area, etc.” The plan never passed, and Weiner was appointed to a federal judgeship in 1967.

• The Quaker Valley Joint School Committee voted against a proposal to continue a merit salary program for its teachers into the 1964-65 school year. Mr. Hawkins of the committee’s board said that “good teachers were the backbone of the system, but it would be a tremendous expenditure to reward this large group” and that only exceptional teachers should be rewarded with merit pay.

Tags:Sewickley