Remember When: 1953

Thursday, March 7, 2019 | 6:00 AM

In the news this week 66 years ago:

• A mild winter enabled the Seisel Construction Company to make rapid progress on the new wing and laboratory of Sewickley Valley Hospital. All of the steel framing and fireproof flooring work was completed, with crews starting on the brickwork.

• Officials in Glenfield were considering rezoning parts of Kilbuck and Center streets as commercial to offset the loss of the borough’s original business district due to the forthcoming project to widen Ohio River Boulevard. Twenty-six land parcels would be affected, including Kramer’s Grocery, two gas stations, the post office, James Calabrese’s barber shop and the Glenfield Inn. Local business owners affected by the plans expressed frustration with state officials, who could not give a firm date for the start of demolition.

• Sewickley’s Burgess Charles A. Woods Jr. proclaimed the week of March 16-21 as Sewickley’s observation of National Wildlife Week, an awareness event sponsored by the National Wildlife Federation and the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. Woods appealed to all citizens to “recognize the importance of the problems of conservation of these assets in wildlife and to work for their preservation, and to reflect upon America’s riches of natural resources and the importance of our future in perpetuating them.”

• Editors of the Herald’s social column appealed both to those angry that their personal business was published in the paper and those disappointed that their news was left out in a “Notice to Anonymous!” The item reminded readers that those sending in “reports” on their friends’ social doings should obtain the consent of the individuals prior to publication, and, likewise, the Herald’s reporters could not be expected to report social news of which they had not been made aware. As a solution to the latter problem, editors appealed to Pittsburghers’ innate nebby nature. “Perhaps the solution is a host of volunteer social reporters who will cover the doings of their friends. Would you like to volunteer?”

• Sewickley Hardware & Paint Co. on Beaver Street reminded outdoorsy types to check their equipment list prior to fishing season’s April 15 opening. Advertised prices for rods ranged from $1.89 to $34.95; reels ran $1.10 to $35.

Tags:Sewickley