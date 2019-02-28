Remember When: 1939

Thursday, February 28, 2019 | 6:00 AM

In the news this week 80 years ago:

• Sewickley residents Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence C. Woods Jr. returned from a “walrus hunt” near the Belcher Islands in Hudson Bay, Canada, where they had been assisting two Carnegie Museum scientists in gathering specimens. Mr. Woods was part of the family life assurance firm Edward A. Woods Co., which is now known as AXA Advisors.

• The Sewickley Valley Board of Trade discussed plans to promote a local “Clean-Up, Paint-Up, Plant-Up” campaign from April 24 to May 6. The group sought the cooperation of local school, borough and health officials in addition to area scouting troops, veterans organizations and garden clubs. A “county cup” would be given as a prize to the community with the best particpation.

• The Sewickley Public Library declared March 5-11 as “Garden Book Week.” Librarians recommended that patrons stop in to peruse copies of non-circulating gardening magazines and to check out how-to volumes such as “The Gardener’s First Year” by Alfred Bates. New books recently acquired included “This Peace” by Thomas Mann; “I’m a Stranger Here Myself” by Ogden Nash; “Knights of the Range” by Zane Grey; and “The Sword in the Stone” by T.H. White.

• The Herald explained its refusal to publish notices for certain fundraising efforts, including bingos, raffles and drawings. Current postal regulations prohibited the mailing of such information, and since many subscribers received their subscriptions by mail, the Herald was obligated to comply with the Postal Service guidelines.

• The Penguin Bookshop advertised a book sale with prices ranging from 50 cents to $1.75 (regular prices $2-$5) and withdrawn library books at 25 cents each.

Tags:Sewickley