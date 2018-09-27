Remember when: 1938

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 9:51 AM

In the news this week 80 years ago:

• The Sewickley Kennel Club conducted its first annual fall field trial on the estates of Lewis A. Park and H.C. Curry. The dogs, mostly pointers and setters, were judged on their ability to find and “point” ring-necked pheasants. The event raised funds for the social service department of Allegheny General Hospital.

• In related news, the Sewickley Hunt season was set to open with drag hunts scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays through the fall. Skeet shooting was also to be offered. The hunt was founded in 1921 by Mr. and Mrs. J.O. Burgwin, on whose property many of the season’s events would take place.

• Members of American Legion Post 4 marched in the Allegheny County Sesquicentennial parade last week. The parade route went from the North Side into downtown Pittsburgh and past the Allegheny County Courthouse. The local contingent included color guards and a junior drum and bugle corps.

• An office of the Republican Party was opened at 504 Beaver Street to serve “the twelve boroughs and townships in this vicinity.” The first meeting held there was attended by Robert G. Woodside, Allegheny County Controller.

• The Sewickley Theatre was showing “Marie Antoinette” starring Norma Shearer and Tyrone Power; “Sky Giant,” with Richard Dix and Joan Fontaine, and “I Cover the Waterfront” with Claudette Colbert and Ben Lyon.

Melanie Linn Gutkowski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.